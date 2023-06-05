Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.97

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.97 and last traded at $130.85, with a volume of 6741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.71.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Advantest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

