Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,637. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.86 and its 200-day moving average is $293.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

