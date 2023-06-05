Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.15. 206,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,677. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

