Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,281,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,933. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,116,972 shares of company stock valued at $245,582,041 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

