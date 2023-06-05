Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 1.4%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €28.59 ($30.74) and last traded at €28.98 ($31.16). Approximately 343,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.39 ($31.60).

AIXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €28.55 and its 200-day moving average is €28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

