Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,071 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $161,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 112,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $127.51. 12,204,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,664,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.