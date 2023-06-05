Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.01. 30,638,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,644,141. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

