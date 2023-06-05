Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.98

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 44021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALPN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $519.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.