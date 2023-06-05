Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.98

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 44021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALPN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $519.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

