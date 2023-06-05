Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.15.

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 157.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 143.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 34,780 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

