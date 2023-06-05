América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

NYSE:AMX opened at $21.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in América Móvil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

