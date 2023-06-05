American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Seeyond increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,369.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $34.83. 847,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

