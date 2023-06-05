American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
AMSC stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
