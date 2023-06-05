American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,311 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of American Tower worth $330,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AMT traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $189.78. The stock had a trading volume of 474,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,384. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.40. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.
AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
