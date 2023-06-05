American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.18. 914,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,547. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.