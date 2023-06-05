Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.70.
Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE AMP opened at $313.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.
Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.
Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
