Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 11,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.01. 357,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,422. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.