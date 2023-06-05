Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 11,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.01. 357,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,422. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
