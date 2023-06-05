Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Howard Lee Sells 16,679 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $750,888.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

AMPH stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 357,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,422. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,218.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

