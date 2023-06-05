Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Howard Lee Sells 16,679 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $750,888.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
AMPH stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 357,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,422. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $46.86.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
