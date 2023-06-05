Analysts Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT at $26.83

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX opened at $21.59 on Monday. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $393.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IBEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 408,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 62.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.