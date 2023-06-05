Analysts Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT at $26.83

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Shares of IBEX opened at $21.59 on Monday. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $393.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.60.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
