Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price at $87.00

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $110.28.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,144 shares of company stock worth $87,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

