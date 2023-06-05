Analyzing Embecta (EMBC) & Its Peers

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Embecta to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Embecta pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 49.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Embecta is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Embecta alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Embecta has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33 Embecta Competitors 1094 3493 7511 172 2.55

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Embecta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Embecta currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Embecta’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embecta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embecta and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion $223.60 million 16.18 Embecta Competitors $897.10 million $47.70 million -4.71

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Embecta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55% Embecta Competitors -514.85% -128.33% -27.86%

Summary

Embecta beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.