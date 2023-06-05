Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Shares Up 8.3%

Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Apogee Opportunities Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.
About Apogee Opportunities
Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
