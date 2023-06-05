AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr Sells 15,000,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $25.60. 3,628,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,775. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

