Apriem Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,681,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,622,020. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

