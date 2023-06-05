Apriem Advisors Sells 2,700 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors owned 0.07% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,408. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

