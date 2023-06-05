Apriem Advisors Sells 5,936 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.98. 124,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

