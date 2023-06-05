Apriem Advisors Sells 963 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,054,199. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

