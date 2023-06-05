Apriem Advisors Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.5% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. 673,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

