Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

AROC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Archrock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.