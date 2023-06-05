Argus Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Argus from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,062.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,911.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,668.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,139.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,227,935. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

