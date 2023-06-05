Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 280,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 136,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

Insider Activity

In other Arianne Phosphate news, Director Raef Sully purchased 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$34,882.00. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

