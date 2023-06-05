Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Gap Up to $33.16

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $35.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 162,897 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 458,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 325,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

