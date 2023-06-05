ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184,800 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 5.2% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $271,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $724.56. 264,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The stock has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

