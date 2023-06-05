Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,532,775.16 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,527,007.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $1,282,624.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $183.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

