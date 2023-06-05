ATS (NYSE:ATS) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.45

Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 11650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

ATS Trading Up 1.1 %

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

