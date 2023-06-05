Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,117,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 648% from the previous session’s volume of 283,283 shares.The stock last traded at $57.89 and had previously closed at $58.07.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 298,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

