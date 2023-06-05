AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.74 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $9,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,380,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $9,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,380,066.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836,841 shares of company stock valued at $40,436,119. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

