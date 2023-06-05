AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Sells $365,645.80 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $365,645.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,075.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AxoGen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.72. 85,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $373.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.61. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.18.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several research analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

