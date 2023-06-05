Baby Doge Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.35 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $264.86 million and $3.35 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003693 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000419 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00026656 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,958,133,786,221,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,964,467,162,682,304 with 152,165,779,786,740,736 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,799,304.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

