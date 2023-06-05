Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Outperform”

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.
Banco de Chile Trading Up 4.1 %
Banco de Chile stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.