Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Outperform”

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 4.1 %

Banco de Chile stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

