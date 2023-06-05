BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.25

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 64811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

