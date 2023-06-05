Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 3,073,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,216. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 547,609 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

