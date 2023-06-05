Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner Acquisition were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

BNNRU remained flat at $10.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26. Banner Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Banner Acquisition Company Profile

Further Reading

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

