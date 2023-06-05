Barclays Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $145.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $127.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

