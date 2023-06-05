Barclays Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $374.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.21. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $397.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

