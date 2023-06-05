Barclays Trims Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Target Price to GBX 175

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 175 ($2.16) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dr. Martens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,921. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.51.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.