Barclays Trims Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Target Price to $50.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

