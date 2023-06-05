Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

