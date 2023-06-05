Berenberg Bank Increases Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target to GBX 960

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($11.62) to GBX 960 ($11.86) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.62) to GBX 970 ($11.99) in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TATYY opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $42.97.

Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

