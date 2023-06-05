Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,508,260 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508,260 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.30% of NextEra Energy worth $501,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,787. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.