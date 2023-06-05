Bessemer Group Inc. Has $156.76 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $156,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,227,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,067.68. The stock had a trading volume of 87,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,551. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,911.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,668.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

